DC to host city’s first-ever Afro Latino Fest on Sunday

Lauren Hamilton | lhamilton@wtop.com

June 5, 2022, 8:44 AM

To kick off Immigrant Heritage Month, D.C. is hosting its first ever Afro Latino Fest.

Coordinated by the Mayor’s Office on Latino Affairs, the event will spotlight the diversity of the Latino communities in the District.

From 2 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, June 5 in Meridian Hill Park on W Street Northeast, festival-goers can experience live music, cultural performances and take part in activities like yoga or Brazilian capoeira.

Among the live music acts is Cuban drummer Yissy García, Honduran musician Aurelio Martínez, Cuban singer Daymé Arocena and Dominican guitarist Yasser Tejeda.

The event is free to the public.

Lauren Hamilton

Lauren Hamilton is an Associate Producer at WTOP. She is a senior student at the University of Maryland, having written for a variety of campus publications and as a reporter at the campus radio station, WMUC 88.1. She began as an intern with WTOP in the summer of 2021.

