DC police release photos of person of interest in Juneteenth shooting

The D.C. police on Thursday released photos and video of a person of interest in the Juneteenth shooting that killed a teenager and wounded three other people.

Chase Poole, 15, of Northwest D.C., was shot shortly before 9 p.m. on June 19 on 14th Street Northwest at U Street, the site of the Moechella music festival, while police were shutting the event down. He died of his injuries. A woman and two men, including a D.C. police officer, were also shot, suffering injuries the police called non-life threatening.

The police are asking anyone with more information on the shooting to call them at 202-727-9099 or text to 50411.