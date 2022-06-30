FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: Metro warns of lower rail capacity on July 4 | Firework photo tips and ideas | Independence Day pop quiz | Boating safety for Fourth of July weekend | DC area events guide
DC police release photos of person of interest in Juneteenth shooting

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

June 30, 2022, 12:20 PM

D.C. police have released photos and video of a person of interest in the Juneteenth shooting that killed a teenager and wounded three other people.

Chase Poole, 15, of Northwest D.C., was shot shortly before 9 p.m. on June 19 on 14th Street Northwest at U Street, the site of the Moechella music festival, while police were shutting the event down. He died of his injuries. A woman and two men, including a D.C. police officer, were also shot, suffering injuries the police called non-life threatening.

CLICK TO ENLARGE: The person of interest in the Juneteenth shooting. (Courtesy D.C. police)

The police are asking anyone with more information on the shooting to call them at 202-727-9099 or text to 50411.

