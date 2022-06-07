RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine recovers bodies from plant | UN says Ukraine facing sexual violence, trafficking crisis | US media face Russian visa denial
Home » Washington, DC News » Bowser to invest $32M…

Bowser to invest $32M in DC child care program to help families return to work

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

June 7, 2022, 12:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Tuesday that $32 million in grants will be going to help licensed District child care facilities get fully back up and running.

The goal is to make sure families, particularly women who lost jobs during the pandemic, can find the child care they need so they can get back to work.

“We know that women left the workforce in large numbers, here in D.C. and nationally, since the beginning of the pandemic and have struggled to return,” Bowser said in a statement. “We also know that for many women, particularly women of color, access to high-quality, affordable child care can be the determining factor in re-entering the workforce.”

The statement added, “With D.C. now fully open, this investment will ensure that more working families, particularly women, can return to work by improving the number of high-quality child care slots in the District.”

According to a news release, the Back-to-Work Child Care Grant will provide financial assistance to facilities to make sure there’s enough child care available, “in neighborhoods most impacted by the pandemic and offset costs for programs to resume operating at full capacity, opening and preserving additional slots for families in need of care.”

The release said more than 90% of child care facilities across D.C. are open and the number of available slots for kids is higher than when the pandemic started. But those facilities are still facing hardships.

Moreover, enrollment is below pre-pandemic levels, even though more child care is needed.

The mayor’s office said investments will expand access to affordable, high quality child care, thus making it possible for more D.C. residents to return to work.

“For DC families to return to work, we must ensure every child has access to safe, nurturing and high-quality care options,” State Superintendent Christina Grant said in a statement.

“The Back-to-Work Child Care Grant will grow the supply and improve the affordability of child care in the District. This grant program, coupled with Mayor Bowser’s historic investments in early care and education, will help put our city, and our littlest learners, on a trajectory for success.”

Approximately $7.9 million will be awarded in the first grant year, with $15.8 million and $8.3 million allotted for the second and third grant years, respectively, a release said.

The Low Income Investment Fund will administer the program.

More information on the Back-to-Work Child Care Grant program will be shared on the Office of the State Superintendent of Education’s website as it becomes available at osse.dc.gov.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DoD-commissioned study finds major shortcomings in civilian talent management

Employees at two headquarters offices vote to unionize

TSP participants experience login delays after online system update

EEOC flags hiring, retention issues for federal employees with disabilities

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up