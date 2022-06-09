9-year-old struck while leaving DC school dies nearly 6 months later

Kaidyn Green, a student at Kipp Honor Academy, died at home on June 2.

A 9-year-old who was struck by a car while leaving a D.C. school last December has died.

Kaidyn Green, a student at Kipp Honor Academy, died at home on June 2, shortly after returning home following months of hospitalization and intensive rehabilitation, according to a statement from the family’s attorney.

When he came home, he was greeted by family and friends with a welcome home party, the statement said.

Kaidyn Green was struck in the 3300 block of Wheeler Road Southeast while leaving the school Dec. 10.

In mid-December, his mother said he had undergone a successful bronchoscopy to help his lungs heal, which were badly damaged in the crash.

Kaidyn’s injuries resulted in permanent paralysis from the neck down, according to the statement from Keith Watters & Associates.

“The family wishes to express its appreciation to all the doctors and medical staff who provided outstanding care to Kaidyn. He was an exceptionally good-hearted child who always smiled despite his critical medical condition. The family wishes to thank all who provided them with their love and support during this very painful and difficult time,” the statement said.