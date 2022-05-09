RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian ambassador to Poland hit with red paint | No end in sight for Ukraine war | Jill Biden meets with Ukrainian moms | Ukrainian scientists see working amid war
WATCH: Washington National Cathedral to ring bell 1,000 times for COVID-19 deaths

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

May 9, 2022, 11:12 AM

The Washington National Cathedral will ring its mourning bell 1,000 times Monday evening, each toll of the bell representing 1,000 American deaths from COVID-19.

The event is meant to commemorate the lives of nearly 1 million Americans who have died from the coronavirus. It’s being livestreamed at 6 p.m.

The Cathedral Choristers will also perform at the event.

The cathedral has held similar tributes to COVID deaths in the past, most recently in February when the U.S. surpassed 900,000 deaths to the virus.

The cathedral is at 3101 Wisconsin Ave. NW.

Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

