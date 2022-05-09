WATCH: Washington National Cathedral to ring bell 1,000 times for COVID-19 deaths

The Washington National Cathedral will ring its bell 1,000 times, once for every 1,000 American deaths from COVID-19 on Monday evening.

The Washington National Cathedral will ring its mourning bell 1,000 times Monday evening, each toll of the bell representing 1,000 American deaths from COVID-19.

The event is meant to commemorate the lives of nearly 1 million Americans who have died from the coronavirus. It’s being livestreamed at 6 p.m.

The Cathedral Choristers will also perform at the event.

The cathedral has held similar tributes to COVID deaths in the past, most recently in February when the U.S. surpassed 900,000 deaths to the virus.

The cathedral is at 3101 Wisconsin Ave. NW.