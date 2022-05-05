Tentative deal reached in DC Circulator strike

A tentative agreement was reached Thursday morning between striking D.C. Circulator bus drivers and RATP Dev, which manages the D.C. Circulator.

“The union will be voting on the proposed contract today and if ratified by the members of Local 689, D.C. Circulator service will resume normal services on Friday May 6th,” Carve Communications, which represents contractor RATP Dev, said in a statement.

WTOP’s Mike Murillo reported that if the agreement is ratified by the union Thursday, it’ll end the strike.

Brian Wivell, with ATU Local 689, told Murillo a lot of progress was made Wednesday night and Thursday morning. A vote on a tentative agreement will hopefully be held later Thursday.

Bus drivers hit the picket lines Tuesday morning amid a breakdown in negotiations over wages and benefits.

At the time of the strike, the drivers’ union said that after months of negotiations, RATP Dev has been “negotiating in bad faith,” threatening to substitute union members with subcontractors, eliminating the worker’s federal rights under the Family & Medical Leave Act, and undermining progressive discipline.

The company also did not adequately address underpayment and inflation, the union said.

WTOP’s Mike Murillo and Jessica Kronzer contributed to this report.

