RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine repels attacks, combat rages on | Ukraine troops remain stuck in steel mill | Europeans weigh costs of cutting Russian energy
Home » Washington, DC News » Tentative deal reached in…

Tentative deal reached in DC Circulator strike

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

May 5, 2022, 8:36 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A tentative agreement was reached Thursday morning between striking D.C. Circulator bus drivers and RATP Dev, which manages the D.C. Circulator.

“The union will be voting on the proposed contract today and if ratified by the members of Local 689, D.C. Circulator service will resume normal services on Friday May 6th,” Carve Communications, which represents contractor RATP Dev, said in a statement.

WTOP’s Mike Murillo reported that if the agreement is ratified by the union Thursday, it’ll end the strike.

Brian Wivell, with ATU Local 689, told Murillo a lot of progress was made Wednesday night and Thursday morning. A vote on a tentative agreement will hopefully be held later Thursday.

Bus drivers hit the picket lines Tuesday morning amid a breakdown in negotiations over wages and benefits.

At the time of the strike, the drivers’ union said that after months of negotiations, RATP Dev has been “negotiating in bad faith,” threatening to substitute union members with subcontractors, eliminating the worker’s federal rights under the Family & Medical Leave Act, and undermining progressive discipline.

The company also did not adequately address underpayment and inflation, the union said.

WTOP’s Mike Murillo and Jessica Kronzer contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for more.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Hackers find more than 400 vulnerabilities in DoD's industrial base companies

IRS looks to automate how it processes paper tax returns to tackle its backlog

DHS disinformation board's work, plans remain a mystery

Biden ends nearly 20-year drought by publicly recognizing 2021 Presidential Rank Awards recipients

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up