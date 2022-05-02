RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Strain on US weapons stockpile? | Death everywhere in Kharkiv | Civilians rescued from steel plant head for safety | Jill Biden meeting refugees
DC Circulator bus drivers to strike Tuesday

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

May 2, 2022, 9:26 PM

Commuters who take the DC Circulator will need to find another ride Tuesday when bus drivers go on strike.

Their union said that they are “fed up” with the lack of progress in contract talks with employer RATP Dev. They are accusing the company of unfair labor practices.

“RATP Dev left us with no other options but to walk off the job at the DC Circulator,” said ATU Local 689 President Raymond Jackson.

The union said that after months of negotiations, RATP Dev has been “negotiating in bad faith,” threatening to substitute union members with subcontractors, eliminating the worker’s federal rights under the Family & Medical Leave Act, and undermining progressive discipline. The company also did not adequately address underpayment and inflation, the union said.

“This company will only realize the true value of its workforce when they don’t show up to work,” Jackson said.

The bus drivers will stay out until an agreement is reached.

“It’s time for the company to get back to the table to give these frontline bus operators, who have been risking their lives to keep their communities moving since the pandemic began, a contract that treats them like the heroes they are.” ATU International President John Costa said.

RATP Dev has not commented on the situation.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

