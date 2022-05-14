RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: G7 warn of grain crisis, ask China not to aid Russia | Russia withdraws from Kharkiv, batters east | US, Russian defense chiefs speak for 1st time since war | Russia takes losses
Home » Washington, DC News » Litter of puppies evacuated…

Litter of puppies evacuated from DC apartment fire: 8 people without homes

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

May 14, 2022, 8:53 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
D.C. Fire and EMS say a litter of puppies from an apartment fire in Southeast were evacuated.

Courtesy DC Fire and EMS
D.C. firefighters contained the blaze was to one apartment on the top floor.

Courtesy DC Fire and EMS
The fire started around 7 a.m. and was on the second-floor.

Courtesy DC Fire and EMS
Five children and three adults lost their homes to the flames.

Courtesy DC Fire and EMS
(1/5)

Five children and three adults lost their homes in an apartment fire in Southeast, D.C. Saturday morning. Other tenants were forced to leave the building.

Among the other evacuees? A litter of puppies.

The fire was on the second floor of an apartment building in the 1500 block 18th Street, D.C. Fire and EMS said in a tweet, and started around 7 a.m.

No one was hurt, according to first responders.

The group of puppies, photographed by emergency responders, were taken out of the building by their owner.

The blaze was contained to one apartment on the top floor.

The Red Cross is helping the residents whose homes were damaged by the blaze.

Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Two workforce bills to pay attention to from House committee’s latest markup

Amid 'grave' concerns about facility conditions, Navy learned lessons about shipyard overhaul

EPA delays plans to close Houston lab, relocate employees to 2027

State CIO to leave in June

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up