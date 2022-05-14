Litter of puppies evacuated from DC apartment fire: 8 people without homes

Five children and three adults lost their homes in an apartment fire in Southeast, D.C. Saturday morning that forced puppies, among other tenants, to evacuate.
Among the other evacuees? A litter of puppies.
The fire was on the second floor of an apartment building in the 1500 block 18th Street, D.C. Fire and EMS said in a tweet, and started around 7 a.m.
No one was hurt, according to first responders.
The group of puppies, photographed by emergency responders, were taken out of the building by their owner.
The blaze was contained to one apartment on the top floor.
The Red Cross is helping the residents whose homes were damaged by the blaze.
