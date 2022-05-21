RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russia claims to capture Mariupol | APEC delegates walk out on Russian speaker | Adoptions halted by war in Ukraine | G7 countries to provide $19.8 billion in aid
Home » Washington, DC News » Lincoln Memorial closed to…

Lincoln Memorial closed to clean up litter from local university graduates

Bryan Albin | balbin@wtop.com

May 21, 2022, 11:16 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Lincoln Memorial is temporarily closed Saturday morning after some D.C. area graduates left the steps littered with trash.

The National Park Service said a local university graduation celebration left litter, broken bottles and spilled wine covering the memorial’s steps.

Litter on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in D.C. (Courtesy National Park Service)

The memorial will be reopened as soon as the area has been cleaned and made safe, The National Park Service said in a tweet around 9:15 a.m.

The service didn’t say what university it believed left the trash.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

CISA issues rare emergency directive as ‘critical’ cyber vulnerabilities emerge

IRS’ quick wins by procurement, finance demonstrate power, value of RPA

After high staff attrition, USDA seeks to rebuild with ‘robust’ hiring

Hundreds of IRS employees wrongfully accessed taxpayer information over last 10 years

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up