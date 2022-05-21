Lincoln Memorial closed to clean up litter from local university graduates

The Lincoln Memorial is unexpectedly closed Saturday after some D.C. area graduates left the steps littered with trash.

The National Park Service said a local university graduation celebration left litter, broken bottles and spilled wine covering the memorial’s steps.

The memorial will be reopened as soon as the area has been cleaned and made safe, The National Park Service said in a tweet around 9:15 a.m.

The service didn’t say what university it believed left the trash.