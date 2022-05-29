RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Battles in east as Zelenskyy visits front | Families await word from missing Azovstal defenders | Refugees flee Russian advance
Home » Washington, DC News » Junior firefighter rescues woman…

Junior firefighter rescues woman from NE DC apartment fire

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

May 29, 2022, 6:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A woman was injured in Northeast D.C. Sunday afternoon after a fire broke out in an apartment building. Her rescuer was a junior firefighter with only six months on the job.

According to D.C. fire officials, the blaze broke out around 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon in a three-story residential building near I and 21st streets NE.

Probationary Firefighter Kojo Saunders of Engine 10 located and rescued an adult woman from her burning apartment. Saunders is the second probationary firefighter to make a rescue in 2022.

After the woman was rescued, firefighters were able to contain and extinguish the flames. Fire crews remained on the scene Sunday afternoon to determine what caused the blaze.

The rescued woman was transported to a hospital for treatment. No other injuries were reported.

Joshua Barlow

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Is the current nomination process hurting national security?

Give thanks for the dedicated federal employees who keep things running

State Dept. IG raises 'favoritism' concerns within Foreign Service promotion boards

Survey: Worried about back-to-office plans? A lot of you are.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up