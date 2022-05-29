Junior firefighter rescues woman from NE DC apartment fire

A woman was injured in Northeast D.C. Sunday afternoon after a fire broke out in an apartment building. Her rescuer was a junior firefighter with only six months on the job.

According to D.C. fire officials, the blaze broke out around 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon in a three-story residential building near I and 21st streets NE.

Probationary Firefighter Kojo Saunders of Engine 10 located and rescued an adult woman from her burning apartment. Saunders is the second probationary firefighter to make a rescue in 2022.

A great rescue effort by Probationary Firefighter Kojo Saunders of Engine 10 in Trinidad. With only 6 months experience, he located and removed an adult female victim from her burning apartment. He is the 2nd probationary firefighter this year to make a rescue. pic.twitter.com/SeOzraA4km — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) May 29, 2022

After the woman was rescued, firefighters were able to contain and extinguish the flames. Fire crews remained on the scene Sunday afternoon to determine what caused the blaze.

The rescued woman was transported to a hospital for treatment. No other injuries were reported.