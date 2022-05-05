Flower Mart at National Cathedral to bloom once again ahead of Mother’s Day

The pre-Mother's Day Flower Mart at the Washington National Cathedral returns Friday and Saturday, following a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Flower Mart at the Washington National Cathedral is back, following a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The pre-Mother’s Day outdoor market will be open on Friday, between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., and Saturday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., according to the All Hallows Guild.

In addition to flowers, there will be lots of food and gift vendors, a white-elephant sale, an international floral display, carnival games and an antique carousel.

Donations in support of Flower Mart will assist in the maintenance of the National Cathedral’s gardens, according to the all-volunteer group, founded in 1916 to provide for the care and beautification of the grounds there.

The first Flower Mart was held in 1939.

A map of the area is below.