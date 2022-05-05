RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine repels attacks, combat rages on | Ukraine troops remain stuck in steel mill | Europeans weigh costs of cutting Russian energy
Flower Mart at National Cathedral to bloom once again ahead of Mother’s Day

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

May 5, 2022, 7:20 AM

The Flower Mart at the Washington National Cathedral is back, following a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The pre-Mother’s Day outdoor market will be open on Friday, between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., and Saturday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., according to the All Hallows Guild.

In addition to flowers, there will be lots of food and gift vendors, a white-elephant sale, an international floral display, carnival games and an antique carousel.

Donations in support of Flower Mart will assist in the maintenance of the National Cathedral’s gardens, according to the all-volunteer group, founded in 1916 to provide for the care and beautification of the grounds there.

The first Flower Mart was held in 1939.

