Fire in Southeast DC leads to daring rescue

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

May 29, 2022, 11:29 PM

DC Fire and EMS says that a fire in Southeast led to an intense rescue with firefighters catching an infant dropped from a second-story building.

The fire sparked in a two-story building after 9:30 p.m. along the 700 block of Alabama Avenue.

Flames began in the building’s first-floor hallway, with smoke appearing above the building’s top floor. The first-floor hallway was eventually knocked down.

Officials say that residents were removed and evaluated by EMS workers, though none were transported to the hospital.

However, for residents trapped on the second floor, officials said that more needed to be done.

Firefighters had one resident drop an infant from the second-floor window of the building, catching the child who couldn’t be carried out. Two adults and another child were brought down safely using a ladder.

A spokesperson for the department tells WTOP that they are still fighting the fire but it is not considered serious at this time.

This is a developing story. WTOP’s Juan Herrera contributed to this report.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

