DC Police search for suspect in armed kidnapping

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

May 1, 2022, 9:40 PM

The suspect and vehicle was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below

D.C. Police want help finding a suspect and car connected to an armed kidnapping in Northwest D.C.

Officers say that the incident happened on Sunday in the 600 block of Florida Avenue NW.

At around 12:30 a.m., the department said in a release, the victim got into a white Dodge Charger thinking that it was a rideshare vehicle.

During the ride, police say that the suspects locked the car doors, got a handgun and drove the victims around. The suspects also demanded that the victim take money out from an ATM.

After the victim complied, the suspects fled the scene in the Dodge Charger.

Police ask anyone who can identify the person or the car in question to call (202) 727-9099 or text the text tip line at 50411.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

