DC police make arrest in 2021 shooting death

The D.C. police on Wednesday announced that an arrest had been made in a homicide in Southeast last October.
Jordan Jones, 21, of Silver Spring, Maryland, has been arrested in the death of Noel Prince Nicol, 18, of Southeast, last Oct. 14.
Nicol was found shot dead on Savannah Place, in Southeast.
Jones was arrested Tuesday. He’s been charged with first-degree murder while armed.
