Ballots now being mailed to DC voters ahead of primary

The D.C. primary election is coming up next month, but voters won't have to wait that long to cast a ballot because ballots are currently being mailed directly to the homes of registered voters across the nation's capital.

The D.C. primary election is coming up next month, but voters won’t have to wait that long to cast a ballot, because ballots are currently being mailed directly to the homes of registered voters across the nation’s capital.

“We are beginning the mailing process,” said Nick Jacobs, a spokesman for the D.C. Board of Elections. “Definitely keep an eye on the mail, but don’t freak out if it hasn’t arrived within a week or so.”

Most registered voters will receive a ballot.

Since it is a primary and not a general election, voters who are registered as an “independent” will not receive a ballot. Only those registered in one of the four major parties will be able to participate.

The parties include Democrat, Republican, Libertarian and DC Statehood Green Party.

Voters can use their mailed ballot to choose their candidates and then mail it right back. They can then use a tracking service to monitor their ballot and make sure it gets to its destination successfully.

“There’s a postage return envelope in the voting package that you are getting,” Jacobs explained.

Another option for voters who use their mailed ballot is to place it into a drop box, although those won’t be up and running until later this month.

“Drop boxes will be opening on May 27th,” Jacobs said. “We will have 55 drop boxes located throughout the District.”

Those who want to vote in-person can do so during the early voting period, which runs from June 10 through June 19.

The primary itself is on June 21.

The highest-profile race on the ballot is the Democratic primary for D.C. mayor, with Muriel Bowser running for a third term. She faces three Democratic challengers including Council member Robert White, Council member Trayon White and James Butler.

Voters will also be asked to choose candidates for D.C. attorney general, D.C. Council chair and five other council seats.