Abortion-rights groups to rally Saturday on National Mall

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

May 11, 2022, 4:37 PM

Thousands of abortion-rights supporters are expected to gather on the National Mall to protest the potential overturning of the Supreme Court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

An estimated 17,000 are anticipated for Saturday afternoon’s Bans Off Our Bodies event, according to the permit issued by the National Park Service.

Women’s March, MoveOn.org, Planned Parenthood for America and Ultraviolet are organizing the event, which will be held on the northeast side of the Washington Monument. Speakers will include Sen. Elizabeth Warren, of Massachusetts.

The event begins at noon on Saturday, with a rally scheduled to begin around 12:30 p.m. A march to the Supreme Court building begins at 2 p.m., starting on 15th Street Northwest, between Constitution Avenue Northwest and Independence Avenue Southwest. Marchers will proceed east along Constitution toward the Capitol grounds.

The event comes after last week’s leak of a draft opinion from the Supreme Court that would overturn abortion rights.

WTOP has contacted D.C. police for information on any street closures or parking restrictions.

