4 adults, 6 kids displaced after Northeast DC fire

DC Fire and EMS says that four adults and six children were displaced by a fire in Northeast.

Officials responded to the fire Saturday evening in the 500 block of Just St. NE

The fire was located in the attic of a two-story middle-row home. Officials said that the fire was extinguished just before 11 p.m. and that no injuries were reported.

Four adults and six children were displaced by the fire. Their relationships or the impact on nearby homes were not shared.

The local Red Cross chapter has started assisting displaced families in the region.

This is a developing story.