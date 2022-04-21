Woman falls out of building in DC, suspect in custody

A woman is in the hospital after falling from one of the top floors of a building in Northwest D.C. Thursday night.

D.C. police said the incident happened around 7 p.m. in an apartment building on the intersection of Albemarle Street and Connecticut Avenue near the campus of the University of District of Columbia.

The women fell out of the eighth floor; she was taken to the hospital with life-threatening conditions.

A person of interest was taken into custody, police said, adding that the incident is being investigated as a domestic assault.

Below is a map of where the incident occurred.