RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Putin claims victory in Mariupol | Yellen weighs costs of war on frozen assets | New US help for Ukraine | Photos
Home » Washington, DC News » Woman falls out of…

Woman falls out of building in DC, suspect in custody

Veronica Canales | veronica.canales@wtop.com

April 21, 2022, 9:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A woman is in the hospital after falling from one of the top floors of a building in Northwest D.C. Thursday night.

D.C. police said the incident happened around 7 p.m. in an apartment building on the intersection of Albemarle Street and Connecticut Avenue near the campus of the University of District of Columbia.

The women fell out of the eighth floor; she was taken to the hospital with life-threatening conditions.

A person of interest was taken into custody, police said, adding that the incident is being investigated as a domestic assault.

Below is a map of where the incident occurred.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

OPM, DOL to use data, early-career pathways to advance hiring equity

State Dept rainy day fund for passports took hit from COVID-19, may take years to recover

Army implements sweeping parental, pregnancy, postpartum policies

USPS continues postal banking pilot, despite House Republicans' objections

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up