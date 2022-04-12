Traffic restrictions, road closures for Emancipation Day in DC

D.C. is set to celebrate Emancipation Day on Saturday with a parade, music, food and fireworks. There will be some street closures and parking restrictions in the area where the festivities are taking place.

D.C. is set to celebrate Emancipation Day on Saturday with a parade, music, food and fireworks. There will be some street closures and parking restrictions in the area where the festivities are taking place. Here’s what you need to know.

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking and closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday

From 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.:

E Street from 13th Street to 14th Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 12th Street to 14th Street, NW

13th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

10th Street between E Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 9th Street to 14th Street, NW

10th Street, between E Street and Constitution Avenue, NW

11th Street, between E Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

12th Street, between E Street and Constitution Avenue, NW

13th Street, from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

E Street, between 13th Street and 14th Street, NW

Parking restrictions along the street should also be expected and drivers should follow posted signs.

There may be other delays, and D.C. police are asking people to consider alternative routes and to proceed with caution due to the anticipated increased pedestrian traffic.

How to get to the celebrations

Emancipation Day organizers are encouraging people to take public transportation. Freedom Plaza, where the celebrations are taking place, is accessible my Metrobus (D3, D6, 116 52, 32, 36) and Metrorail (Blue and Orange lines to Federal Triangle; Red, Orange and Blue Lines to Metro Center).

If you are driving, parking is available at facilities located at 560 13th St. NW (One Freedom Park/QuikPark) and 1201 Pennsylvania Ave. NW (Colonial Parking Garage). There’s also on-street meter parking.