Series of connected overdoses in DC leave 4 dead

Juan Herrera | jherrera@wtop.com
Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

April 10, 2022, 8:35 PM

Four people are dead, and three others are suspected of having had drug overdoses after taking tainted narcotics in Northeast D.C. this weekend.

The overdoses started around 10:20 a.m. Saturday and happened across the Ivy City and Trinidad neighborhoods in Northeast D.C.


Police told our news partners at NBC Washington some of the overdose victims were experiencing homelessness and that officers were working Sunday to track down the seller of the drugs and warn people in that area that the drugs were out there.

Police did not say what substance caused the overdoses.

This is a developing story.

