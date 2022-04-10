Series of connected overdoses in DC leave 4 dead

The overdoses started around 10:20 a.m. Saturday and happened across the Ivy City and Trinidad neighborhoods in Northeast D.C.

Four people are dead, and three others are suspected of having had drug overdoses after taking tainted narcotics in Northeast D.C. this weekend.

🚨Community Alert🚨 In the last 24 hrs MPD has been notified of 7 medical emergencies, to include 4 deaths. All are suspected narcotics overdoses in Trinidad & Ivy City neighborhoods. If someone has overdosed, call 911 Text LiveLongDC to 888-811 to find Naloxone near you. pic.twitter.com/vZ2KkGg5aX — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) April 10, 2022



Police told our news partners at NBC Washington some of the overdose victims were experiencing homelessness and that officers were working Sunday to track down the seller of the drugs and warn people in that area that the drugs were out there.

Police did not say what substance caused the overdoses.

This is a developing story.