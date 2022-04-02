RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Ukrainian forces retake areas near Kyiv | Zelenskyy warns of Russian mines | Young Russians fear draft | Live updates | How to help
Police seek suspects in assault on officer at SE DC 7-Eleven

April 2, 2022, 6:30 PM

D.C. police are seeking public assistance in identifying and locating suspects who allegedly assaulted an officer at a 7-Eleven on Friday night.

The Metropolitan Police Department said that around 10:10 p.m. Friday night, two suspects entered the 7-Eleven store on the 3000 block of Naylor Road SE. When the Special Police Officer assigned to the store asked the suspects to leave, a verbal dispute followed.

The suspects, one of which allegedly brandished a handgun, began to “punch and kick” the officer and caused damage to the victim’s Lexus by kicking it and climbing on top of the vehicle.

After damaging the SPO’s vehicle, one of the suspects returned inside the store and pointed a handgun directly at the victim before fleeing the scene with the other suspect, police said.

MPD has released images of one of the suspects that were captured by surveillance camera.

District police ask anyone who can identify the suspects, or have knowledge of the incident, to call 202-727-9099 or text your tip to the department’s tip line at 50411.

DC Police Officer assault suspect
Security camera footage of suspect in Friday night’s assault on a D.C. police officer. (Courtesy MPD)

