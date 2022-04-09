Police and ‘Good Samaritan’ rescue couple from flaming car wreck near Supreme Court

A driver and her passenger were rescued from a flaming car crash by police and a passerby after her vehicle collided with the security barriers surrounding the Supreme Court in Northeast, D.C.

According to a news release from the United States Capitol Police, around 2 a.m. Saturday morning, a Volkswagen Jetta traveling westbound on East Capitol Street ran over traffic cones. It crossed 2nd St., NE, and crashed into raised vehicle barriers surrounding the Supreme Court.

When the vehicle caught on fire, the driver and her male passenger were pulled away from the flaming car by a Supreme Court Police officer and a citizen passing through the area.

The release said that other drivers who witnessed the wreck also pulled over to assist in the rescue effort.

DC Fire and EMS crews extinguished the fire and transported the driver and passenger to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries, the release said.

Police say the vehicle driver, 22-year-old Zoe Williams of Maryland, may be facing charges of Driving Under the Influence and Operating a Vehicle with Improper Tags.

Approximate location of Saturday morning car crash: