RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia cuts gas to 2 NATO nations | US urges more arms for Ukraine | Agreement made on key Ukraine evacuation | Photos
Home » Washington, DC News » National Zoo welcomes 3…

National Zoo welcomes 3 new additions

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

April 27, 2022, 3:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
The Smithsonian’s National Zoo welcomed two lesser kudu calves, a male born to mother Gal Feb. 21 and a female born Mar. 6 to mother Rogue, at the Cheetah Conservation Station.
The Smithsonian’s National Zoo has welcomed two lesser kudu calves: a male born Feb. 21 and a female born March 6. (Courtesy National Zoo/Gil Myers)

The Smithsonian’s National Zoo’s animal population has increased by three.

A male kudu calf named Zahi (“splendid” in Somali) was born Feb. 21 to a first-time mother, 4-year-old Gal. On March 6, a female kudu calf named Jamilah (“beautiful” in Somali) was born to 8-year-old Rogue. Jamilah is Rogue’s fourth calf, and the first-ever female lesser kudu calf born at the zoo.

Garrett, a 12-year-old male, is the father of both calves.

According to the zoo, those calves and their mothers can be seen in the zoo’s outdoor exhibit every morning.

“Gal and Rogue have been very attentive toward each other’s calf and share cleaning and feeding duties,” the zoo said in a statement Wednesday.

Lesser kudus are native to northeastern Africa, and the International Union for Conservation of Nature considers them a “near-threatened” species.

The Smithsonian’s National Zoo welcomed its third golden-headed lion tamarin baby to mother Lola and father Coco in the Small Mammal House.
The Smithsonian’s National Zoo is also welcoming its third golden-headed lion tamarin baby, which was born around March 10. (Courtesy National Zoo/Mimi Nowlin)

And over at the zoo’s Small Mammal House, keepers have welcomed a new golden-headed lion tamarin. Born with a twin around March 10, it’s the third for mother Lola and father Coco.

The twin, unfortunately, died about a week later.

But the parents have already been busy raising another pair of twins that Lola birthed last Oct. 7, and those twins “have a shown a lot of interest in the newborn.”

Those twins have an appointment with the veterinarian in a few weeks, which is when keepers will learn their sexes.

Golden-headed lion tamarins are native to northeastern Brazil and are considered endangered, due in part to habitat loss.

Jack Pointer

Jack contributes to WTOP.com when he's not working as the afternoon/evening radio writer. In a previous life, he helped edit The Dallas Morning News and Chicago Tribune.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

NSA quietly re-awarded its Wild and Stormy cloud contract

Army attempt to modernize IT for multi-domain ops is establishing milestones, filling in top leaders

Nowhere safe to hide: What online harassment is doing to service members and the military

McDonough: 6 VA health care workers fired for not following COVID-19 workplace protocols

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up