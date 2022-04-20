RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia pressures Mariupol | Why Russia can’t conquer Mariupol | Chernobyl seizure 'nightmare' | Japan revokes Russia's 'favored nation' status
Man injured after partial building collapse in Northwest DC

Juan Herrera | jherrera@wtop.com

April 20, 2022, 10:15 AM

One person was injured when a vacant Northwest D.C. row house partially collapsed Tuesday afternoon.

D.C. Fire and EMS said units were dispatched around 2 p.m. Tuesday for a building collapse at 2210 First Street NW, just east of Howard University in Bloomingdale.

A photo showed damage to the empty home’s rear garage area:

A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries sustained as a result of the collapse, the fire department tweeted. Fire officials said they weren’t sure what he was doing in the area.

It’s unclear what led to the collapse. Inspectors with the District’s Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs are working to determine to the remaining structure’s stability.

Below is a map of the area:

Juan Herrera

Juan Herrera is an associate producer for WTOP News. He joined the radio news team in 2021 after previously working for WMAL News as a news assistant. He is a graduate of the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland.

