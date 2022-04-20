Man injured after partial building collapse in Northwest DC

D.C. Fire and EMS said units were dispatched around 2 p.m. Tuesday for a building collapse at 2210 First Street NW, just east of Howard University.

D.C. Fire and EMS said units were dispatched around 2 p.m. Tuesday for a building collapse at 2210 First Street NW, just east of Howard University in Bloomingdale.

A photo showed damage to the empty home’s rear garage area:

At approximately 2:00 pm, DC Fire and EMS responded to the 2200 Block of 1st Street NW for a partial collapse to the rear of a vacant row home. An adult male was transported with serious injuries as a result of the collapse. @dcra on scene to determine structural stability. pic.twitter.com/5e0muKVFXt — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) April 19, 2022

A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries sustained as a result of the collapse, the fire department tweeted. Fire officials said they weren’t sure what he was doing in the area.

It’s unclear what led to the collapse. Inspectors with the District’s Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs are working to determine to the remaining structure’s stability.

Below is a map of the area: