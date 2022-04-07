RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Fighting looms over eastern front | Ukraine seeks arms from NATO | Why is Russia focus on the east? | Photos
Fox kits found near Hill euthanized after mother fox with rabies bit 9 people

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

April 7, 2022, 2:04 PM

The three fox kits who were found in a den near Capitol Hill after their mother bit nine people and tested positive for rabies have been euthanized, DC Health said Thursday.

In a statement, the agency said the kits “could have been exposed (to rabies) during grooming or other means.”

The kits were “no longer able to be safely rehabilitated” and were put down.

One of those attacked by a fox in recent days was Rep. Ami Bera, who represents California’s 7th District. The Democrat is undergoing a series of rabies shots after the roughly 15-second encounter.

“It’s the most unusual day on the Hill in 10 years,” Bera said of Monday’s attack.

“That’s unfortunate,” Bera said of Wednesday’s news. “You hate to see the fox euthanized. But again, I understand, given the number of folks that were attacked or bitten and, you know, the spring breaks that you’re seeing a bunch of kids schools walking around the Capitol touring it.”

According to the Humane Society of the United States, foxes are usually afraid of people unless they’ve been fed by people — or unless they are rabid.

Anyone who encounters an aggressive, sick or injured fox should call District Animal Control at 202-723-5730. Anyone who comes into contact with a fox should call DC Health at 202-442-9143.

WTOP’s Jack Pointer contributed to this report,

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

