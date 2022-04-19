DC TikTok creator encourages workers to share their salaries publicly

TikTok content creator Hannah Williams wants to encourage pay transparency, equality and diversity in the workplace by getting people to share how much money they make.

D.C. TikTok content creator Hannah Williams wants to encourage pay transparency, equality and diversity in the workplace by getting people to talk about what some people see as a taboo topic — their salaries.

Williams’ newest venture @salarytransparentstreet involves three videos filmed with in D.C. and has been seen 10 million times.

Williams said the goal also is to dispel common myths about sharing how much you make.

“I just learned that a lot of people think that it’s illegal to talk about your salary or illegal to talk about your pay with our colleagues,” Williams told WTOP.

“Really, the value I’m hoping to bring is kind of opening people’s eyes to the value of transparency and the fact that having these open conversations benefits everybody,” Williams said.

Williams said more transparency means that more people, especially women, people of color and LGBT+ communities, can know if they are being underpaid.

“It benefits the majority of us,” Williams said of pay transparency, “because the only people it’s benefiting right now to gatekeep and not talk about it [are] the companies themselves.”

Next, Williams plans to bring the young account to different cities, asking people in every capital city how much money they make. Williams hopes young graduates and students can use the brief interviews with everyone from nurse practitioners to scientists when considering what jobs and passions they will carry into the future.