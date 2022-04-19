RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest from Ukraine | Zelenskyy: 'battle for the Donbas' has begun. | War causing food insecurity crisis | White House to bar missile tests | Ukrainian pride at Boston Marathon
DC TikTok creator encourages workers to share their salaries publicly

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

April 19, 2022, 5:08 AM

D.C. TikTok content creator Hannah Williams wants to encourage pay transparency, equality and diversity in the workplace by getting people to talk about what some people see as a taboo topic — their salaries.

Williams’ newest venture @salarytransparentstreet involves three videos filmed with in D.C. and has been seen 10 million times.

Williams said the goal also is to dispel common myths about sharing how much you make.

“I just learned that a lot of people think that it’s illegal to talk about your salary or illegal to talk about your pay with our colleagues,” Williams told WTOP.

“Really, the value I’m hoping to bring is kind of opening people’s eyes to the value of transparency and the fact that having these open conversations benefits everybody,” Williams said.

@salarytransparentstreet Georgetown, Washington, D.C. 📍 We are seeking an official partner and sponsor to help us travel to more cities. Please email us if you support pay transparency, equal pay, and increased diversity. #salarytransparency #paytransparency #salarytransparentstreet #moneytok #careertok #washingtondc #georgetown #howmuchdoyoumake ♬ original sound — Salary Transparent Street

Williams said more transparency means that more people, especially women, people of color and LGBT+ communities, can know if they are being underpaid.

“It benefits the majority of us,” Williams said of pay transparency, “because the only people it’s benefiting right now to gatekeep and not talk about it [are] the companies themselves.”

Next, Williams plans to bring the young account to different cities, asking people in every capital city how much money they make. Williams hopes young graduates and students can use the brief interviews with everyone from nurse practitioners to scientists when considering what jobs and passions they will carry into the future.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

