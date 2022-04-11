Carter Barron Amphitheater stage in DC catches fire

The National Park Service's popular location closed in 2017 after determining that the same stage could not support the weight of performances.

Box Alarm Carter Barron Amphitheater 4850 Colorado Ave NW. #DCsBravest on scene with fire beneath the stage. pic.twitter.com/KVoO0Ke9Xg — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) April 10, 2022

The Carter Barron Amphitheater stage in Northwest D.C. caught fire on Sunday afternoon.

DC Fire and EMS officials say that the fire burned underneath the stage but have yet to say what caused the flames. They have since extinguished the flames.

The National Park Service’s popular location closed in 2017 after determining that the same stage could not support the weight of performances.

Update Box Alarm Carter Barron Amphitheater. #DCsBravest extinguished the fire and it is under control. Investigators on scene. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/ThRzapPnlB — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) April 10, 2022

The stage has yet to be formally rebuilt, though NPS has announced preliminary design efforts.

The parks service says it is working to secure funding to design and rehabilitate the popular arena. It remains closed to the public.