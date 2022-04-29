DC road closures posted for Women’s Half Marathon and 8K

The two races set out from Southwest D.C.'s West Potomac Park, starting with the half-marathon at 7 a.m. and followed by the 8K a half-hour later.

The National Women’s Half Marathon and 8K will be held in downtown D.C. on Sunday, May 1, and police have posted road closures for public safety.

The two races set out from Southwest D.C.’s West Potomac Park, starting with the half-marathon at 7 a.m. and followed by the 8K a half-hour later. The 13.1-mile half-marathon course will have runners circle the Tidal Basin and head past the Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument, Kennedy Center and Embassy Row.

For a map of both races, see the event’s website.

D.C. police will close these roads to vehicle traffic between 5:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday:

1200 block of Maine Avenue SW

Westbound I-395 exit to Maine Avenue and 12th Street Tunnel exit

Southbound Potomac River Freeway split to Interstate 66

Theodore Roosevelt Bridge ramp to Ohio Drive NW

Westbound E Street Expressway ramp to southbound Potomac River Freeway NW

9th Street Tunnel ramp to Maine Avenue SW

U.S. Park Police will also implement closures in the following areas:

Ohio Drive SW from 23rd Street SW to East Basin Drive SW

Independence Avenue SW from 14th Street SW to 23rd Street SW

Rock Creek Parkway from Ohio Drive NW to Shoreham Hill

East and West Potomac parks

East Basin Drive SW

Raoul Wallenberg Place SW from 15th Street to Maine Avenue SW

Ramp from Memorial Circle to Ohio Drive SW

Homefront Drive SW

Daniel Chester French Drive from Independence Avenue to Lincoln Memorial Circle SW

Maine Avenue at ramp from East Basin Drive to Independence Avenue SW

17th Street NW from Constitution Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW

Parkway Drive NW from Lincoln Memorial Circle to Rock Creek Parkway

15th Street NW from Constitution Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW

Madison Drive NW from 14th Street NW to 15th Street NW

Jefferson Drive NW from 14th Street SW to 15th Street SW

For the latest road and traffic conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page or listen to updates every 10 minutes online or on the air at 103.5 FM. Download the free WTOP News app for Android and Apple phones to sign up for custom traffic and weather alerts.