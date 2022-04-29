DC road closures posted for Women’s Half Marathon and 8K

The National Women’s Half Marathon and 8K will be held in downtown D.C. on Sunday, May 1, and police have posted road closures for public safety.
The two races set out from Southwest D.C.’s West Potomac Park, starting with the half-marathon at 7 a.m. and followed by the 8K a half-hour later. The 13.1-mile half-marathon course will have runners circle the Tidal Basin and head past the Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument, Kennedy Center and Embassy Row.
For a map of both races, see the event’s website.
D.C. police will close these roads to vehicle traffic between 5:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday:
- 1200 block of Maine Avenue SW
- Westbound I-395 exit to Maine Avenue and 12th Street Tunnel exit
- Southbound Potomac River Freeway split to Interstate 66
- Theodore Roosevelt Bridge ramp to Ohio Drive NW
- Westbound E Street Expressway ramp to southbound Potomac River Freeway NW
- 9th Street Tunnel ramp to Maine Avenue SW
U.S. Park Police will also implement closures in the following areas:
- Ohio Drive SW from 23rd Street SW to East Basin Drive SW
- Independence Avenue SW from 14th Street SW to 23rd Street SW
- Rock Creek Parkway from Ohio Drive NW to Shoreham Hill
- East and West Potomac parks
- East Basin Drive SW
- Raoul Wallenberg Place SW from 15th Street to Maine Avenue SW
- Ramp from Memorial Circle to Ohio Drive SW
- Homefront Drive SW
- Daniel Chester French Drive from Independence Avenue to Lincoln Memorial Circle SW
- Maine Avenue at ramp from East Basin Drive to Independence Avenue SW
- 17th Street NW from Constitution Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW
- Parkway Drive NW from Lincoln Memorial Circle to Rock Creek Parkway
- 15th Street NW from Constitution Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW
- Madison Drive NW from 14th Street NW to 15th Street NW
- Jefferson Drive NW from 14th Street SW to 15th Street SW
