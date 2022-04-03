RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Zelenskyy accuses Russia of genocide | War could escalate auto prices, shortages | What is Putin's endgame now? | How to help
DC Police: Suspect burglarized, attempted to sexually assault Georgetown student

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

April 3, 2022, 11:07 PM

D.C. police say that an unknown male attempted to sexually assault a Georgetown University student and burglarized their home.

The department said that the suspect broke into the student’s home at roughly 4:30 a.m. on Sunday.

According to D.C. police, the victim woke to a fair-skinned man, between the ages of 20-35 and roughly 5’8″, who was wearing a red white and blue beanie. The man attempted to engage in unwanted sexual contact with the victim.

Georgetown University Police released a safety statement to the community confirming that the student was touched “in a sexual manner.” They say that the MPD crime unit also discovered no signs of forced entry or theft in the home.

MPD asks anyone with information to call (202) 727-9099 or text the tip line at 50411.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

