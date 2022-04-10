RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Zelenskyy seeks peace despite atrocities | Fears of stepped-up Russian attacks | A walk through Bucha's horror | Arlington sends medical gear
DC Police: 4 shot in Southwest

Ivy Lyons

April 10, 2022, 12:28 AM

D.C. Police say that four people were shot in Southwest and have sustained injuries. One woman is in serious condition.

Police say they responded to the call at O Street and Half Street in Southwest.

Officers discovered an unidentified male shot four people sometime before 11:50 p.m.

Initially, officials say they responded to three calls for emergency medical services that stretched from the Navy Yard Metro Station to Potomac Ave SE.

Police could not confirm the shooting details because the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. 

WTOP’s Veronica Canales contributed to this report.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

