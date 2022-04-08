DC orchestra is using music to help Ukraine

A D.C.-based community orchestra that provides free music education to area kids is putting on a benefit concert in support of Ukraine.

DC Strings Workshop’s classical music performance Saturday night at St. Columba’s Episcopal Church in Northwest will feature local young musicians making their performance debut with the orchestra.

Andrew Lee, artistic executive director, said half of the evening’s proceeds will go toward Ukrainian musicians and Ukrainian relief organizations.

“As musicians and artists, we want to bring communities together not only to stand against oppression and war, but to stand for and stand with the community and the people of Ukraine,” Lee told WTOP.

The event will also include a performance by Ukrainian dancers.

Tickets start at $25 and donations of all amounts are encouraged.

The orchestra held their first benefit concert for Ukraine in March.

“We are lifting our voices; we are lifting our instruments to continue to speak out about what’s happening and to celebrate local artists,” Lee said.

DC Strings Workshop supplements music education at D.C. public and charter schools, including Hart and John Hayden Johnson Middle Schools in Southeast, as well as offering regular music classes at community and recreation centers in the District.