DC Mayor Bowser tests positive for COVID-19

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser tests positive for COVID-19 after experiencing allergy symptoms.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Thursday morning she has tested positive for COVID-19.

The mayor said she had been experiencing “allergy symptoms” and took an at-home test Wednesday, then a PCR test confirmed the positive result.

Friends – Yesterday, I tested positive for COVID. After experiencing allergy symptoms this week, I took an at-home test yesterday and a PCR test confirmed the positive result. — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) April 7, 2022

Bowser tweeted that her household is still negative for the virus and she’ll work from home, following isolation protocols.

Bowser’s older sister, Mercia Bowser, died from complications linked to COVID-19 a little over a year ago.

“Mercia was loved immensely and will be missed greatly, as she joins the legion of angels who have gone home too soon due to the pandemic,” the mayor said in a statement at the time.

Other prominent figures in the nation’s capital have tested positive in recent days.

Attorney General Merrick Garland tested positive for COVID-19, the Justice Department said Wednesday.

Garland was the second Cabinet official to announce a positive test result on Wednesday. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo also tested positive for the virus using an at-home antigen test.

The two officials are among more than a dozen attendees of the Gridiron Club dinner to test positive for the virus in the past few days. Saturday night’s white-tie society affair was attended by some of the nation’s most prominent political leaders, journalists and media executives. Guests had been asked to show proof of vaccination but were not required to be tested for the virus and many mingled around without masks during the event.

Tom DeFrank, the president of the Gridiron Club, said the group knew of 14 guests who had attended and then tested positive. Many of the cases involve guests who were seated at three tables, he said.

Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Joaquin Castro, D-Tex., have also announced they tested positive for the virus. Both had attended the Gridiron dinner.

Other members of Congress including Reps. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts and Scott Peters of California, both Democrats, have also said they tested positive.

The White House on Wednesday also said Jamal Simmons, the communications director for Vice President Kamala Harris, had also tested positive and that Simmons was in close contact with Harris.

The Associated Press contributed to this report,