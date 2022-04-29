RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine slams Kyiv attack | Easing Europe's reliance on Russian gas | Why US needs law to sell off oligarchs' assets
DC Court of Appeals may rehear McDuffie’s bid for AG ballot

Kyle Cooper | kcooper@wtop.com

April 29, 2022, 4:05 PM

D.C. Councilman Kenyan McDuffie’s bid to remain on the ballot for D.C. attorney general may not be dead yet.

The full D.C. Court of Appeals said Friday it will consider holding an expedited rehearing in the matter. Earlier this week a three-judge panel of the court ruled McDuffie did not meet the minimum requirements to run.

The hearing would be before the full court, known as a hearing en banc, after they review responses from McDuffie and Bruce Spiva, another candidate running for attorney general, who mounted the challenge to McDuffie’s candidacy in court.

The responses are due Friday by 5 p.m.

If the court decides to hold the hearing it will likely happen early next week.

