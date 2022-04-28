RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | House passes bill to speed Ukraine aid | Explosions rock Kyiv | Putin gas cutoff shakes up Europe | What Biden's requested aid might buy
Home » Washington, DC News » Closures of Beach Drive…

Closures of Beach Drive will not end this weekend as expected

Mike Murillo | mmurillo@wtop.com

April 28, 2022, 11:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The National Park Service said that closures along the northern sections of Beach Drive, which kicked in during the early days of the pandemic, will not end on Saturday as previously expected.

Since 2020, much of the road from Broad Branch Road NW to the Maryland state line has been closed to allow people more areas to walk, jog and bike through the park.

The Park Service said those closures will remain through at least Sept. 5.

“This extension will ensure that we maintain recreational opportunities this summer through Labor Day,” said Park Service spokesperson Chelsea Sullivan.

The extension of the closures comes as the National Park Service continues to conduct environmental studies to determine if closing much of the northern portion of the road should be permanent.

Sullivan said limited access to those sections of the road will continue for drivers until a final determination is made.

Since the move was made, some high-ranking officials including council members and D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton have been pushing the Park Service to make those closures a permanent thing.

Mike Murillo

Mike Murillo is a reporter and anchor at WTOP. Before joining WTOP in 2013, he worked in radio in Orlando, New York City and Philadelphia.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Two years into the pandemic, federal employee engagement drops in 2021 FEVS

OPM to broaden “ban the box” opportunities for formerly incarcerated workers

USPS looks to hire 2,800 front-line supervisors to improve staffing across network

DISA reorganization showing early returns, deputy director says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up