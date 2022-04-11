American University revives indoor mask policy

American University says it will once again require masks in all buildings in its Northwest D.C. campus.

The new mask guidelines, which take effect April 12, require masks in campus buildings except when people are alone in private offices, inside dorm rooms with roommates or when actively eating or drinking.

Masks remain required in campus medical facilities and on the AU shuttle.

The university’s online COVID guide says faculty can choose whether to wear while teaching if there is at least 3 feet of distance from others in the class.

The university shifted to a mask-optional policy in most campus facilities less than a month ago.

The move reviving the mask policy follows an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the D.C. region believed to be driven by the BA.2 subvariant of the virus.

Other universities in the D.C. area are also moving to reinstitute mask policies.

Last week, Georgetown University reimposed its mask policy citing a significant increase in COVID cases among students and staff. Johns Hopkins in Baltimore did the same.