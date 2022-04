Two bodies have been found in the Potomac River in D.C. on two consecutive days.

Most recently, a body was found before 1 p.m. Thursday near the Kennedy Center.

D.C. police officials told NBC Washington that it was badly decomposed.

On Wednesday, another body was located in the water before 4:30 p.m. between Theodore Roosevelt Island and the Virginia shoreline.

It is unknown if the two discoveries are related.

The medical examiner’s office is investigating their causes of death.