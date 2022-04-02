RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | US: Allies must move ‘at the speed of war’ | Agreement made on key Ukraine evacuation | Russia cuts gas supply to Poland, Bulgaria | Photos
2 arrested, hospitalized after fleeing Park Police near National Mall

Juan Herrera | jherrera@wtop.com

April 27, 2022, 2:37 AM

Two people were arrested and hospitalized Tuesday night after they tried to run away from police near the National Mall.

U.S. Park Police said in a news release that officers responded to a call around 7 p.m. from a victim of an attempted robbery at the National Mall, who provided them a description of the two people involved in the incident.

About two hours later, police received additional complaints about two people threatening and harassing visitors at the World War II Memorial.

Police said the descriptions reported at the memorial matched the earlier description provided after the attempted robbery.

When officers found the suspects near Maine Avenue and 15th Street in Southwest D.C., they tried to run away. One of the accused was hit by a car and later taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The second suspect was also hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries after climbing a roadway divider.

Both suspects were arrested. Police did not provide their ages or genders.

Juan Herrera

Juan Herrera is an associate producer for WTOP News. He joined the radio news team in 2021 after previously working for WMAL News as a news assistant. He is a graduate of the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland.

