2 arrested, hospitalized after fleeing Park Police near National Mall

Two people were arrested and hospitalized Tuesday night after they tried to run away from police near the National Mall.

U.S. Park Police said in a news release that officers responded to a call around 7 p.m. from a victim of an attempted robbery at the National Mall, who provided them a description of the two people involved in the incident.

About two hours later, police received additional complaints about two people threatening and harassing visitors at the World War II Memorial.

Police said the descriptions reported at the memorial matched the earlier description provided after the attempted robbery.

When officers found the suspects near Maine Avenue and 15th Street in Southwest D.C., they tried to run away. One of the accused was hit by a car and later taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The second suspect was also hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries after climbing a roadway divider.

Both suspects were arrested. Police did not provide their ages or genders.