1 arrested after scaling Wilson Building in DC climate protest

Climate activists gathered in the District on Friday, protesting fossil fuel dependency and calling for action this Earth Day.

Among the groups protesting Friday — a series of protests are planned — is Extinction Rebellion DC, which has launched a campaign against Washington Gas to oppose further investments in gas infrastructure. The group wants D.C. to transition away from methane gas and onto green energy.

WTOP’s Alejandro Alvarez, reporting from the scene in downtown D.C., said a group of about 30 Extinction Rebellion demonstrators headed to the Wilson Building, which houses Mayor Muriel Bowser and the D.C. Council, on Pennsylvania Avenue around 8 a.m.

There, one of the protesters scaled partway up the face of the Wilson Building to unfurl a large banner reading “No new fossil fuels” over the front entrance.

Alvarez said the protester who scaled the building made it to the third or fourth floor and popped an orange smoke flare. On the street below, demonstrators chanted: “The world is on fire, put the fire out.”

The protester who climbed the building was removed by D.C. firefighters and arrested by D.C. police. The group dispersed shortly after.

More demonstrations are planned throughout the day.

WTOP’s Alejandro Alvarez contributed to this report.