What are DC’s most popular names?

A rose by any other name would smell as sweet, William Shakespeare wrote in "Romeo and Juliet." But ask any parent and they’ll tell you that names matter. Here are the popular names in D.C.

Parents spend time carefully choosing the perfect name that fits their child. Names.org studied the most popular names and how they’re trending as gathered by the Social Security Administration. It then comes up with what it expects to be the most popular names in D.C. this year.

For girls, the top of the list was Olivia, which has garnered the top spot nationally in recent years too. Charlotte, also popular nationally, came in second in D.C. Maya, in third place, is more popular in D.C. than it is nationally.

Rounding out the top 10: Ava, Emma, Elizabeth, Eleanor, Sophia, Sophie and Isabella.

For boys, William has been No. 1 in D.C. for most of this century. It’s expected to stay there this year, too. James, which also makes the top 10 nationally, is expected to come in at No. 2; followed by John, which is outside the top 10 nationally.

Rounding out the top 10 boys names in D.C.: Theodore, Noah, Jack, Henry, Liam, Benjamin and Charles.

In 2020, the top 10 boys names nationally were, in order:

Liam

Noah

Oliver

Elijah

William

James

Benjamin

Lucas

Henry

Alexander

The top 10 girls names were: