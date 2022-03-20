RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russians push deeper into besieged Mariupol | Police officer pleads for help | 1.5 million kids at risk of trafficking | Live updates | How to help
VIDEO: DC police seek 2 vehicles in deadly back-to-back hit-and-run crash

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

March 20, 2022, 2:41 PM

Police have released video footage of two vehicles involved in a back-to-back hit-and-run crash that killed a man crossing a Northwest D.C. street last week.

Police said 52-year-old Joseph Robinson was walking in the roadway heading north on New Jersey Avenue NW, near the intersection with New York Avenue NW, at 8:22 p.m. on March 17.

That’s when he was struck by a silver-colored sedan and a dark-colored SUV, which police said had both run a red light.

Their drivers took off after hitting Robinson. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department’s Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, D.C., is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.

Jack Moore

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

