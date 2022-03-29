RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | More US funding needed for Ukraine | New round of peace talks | Food shortages in Ukraine | How to help
Smithsonian to return to 7-day schedule

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

March 29, 2022, 1:20 PM

The Smithsonian said Tuesday that all but two of its museums will return to a pre-pandemic schedule by Memorial Day.

According to a news release, the National Air and Space Museum on the National Mall will stay closed for renovations until the fall, and the Arts and Industries Building, open through July 6, will stick to a reduced schedule.

The Smithsonian Institution Building (“The Castle”), the Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Virginia, the National Zoo and the National Museum of Natural History are already operating seven days a week.

Here’s the rundown for the return to seven-days for the other museums:

Monday, April 4

  • National Museum of African American History and Culture
  • National Museum of American History

Friday, April 8

  • National Postal Museum

Monday, May 30

  • Anacostia Community Museum
  • Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum (located in New York City)
  • Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden
  • National Museum of African Art
  • National Museum of the American Indian (Washington, D.C., and New York City locations)
  • National Museum of Asian Art
  • National Portrait Gallery
  • Smithsonian American Art Museum
  • Renwick Gallery

Will Vitka

