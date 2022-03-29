Smithsonian to return to 7-day schedule

The Smithsonian said Tuesday that all but two of its museums will return to a pre-pandemic schedule by Memorial Day.

According to a news release, the National Air and Space Museum on the National Mall will stay closed for renovations until the fall, and the Arts and Industries Building, open through July 6, will stick to a reduced schedule.

The Smithsonian Institution Building (“The Castle”), the Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Virginia, the National Zoo and the National Museum of Natural History are already operating seven days a week.

Here’s the rundown for the return to seven-days for the other museums:

Monday, April 4

National Museum of African American History and Culture

National Museum of American History

Friday, April 8

National Postal Museum

Monday, May 30