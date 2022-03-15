RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Fighting continues as sides plan talks | Anti-war protest on live Russian state TV | US warns China on Russian support | How to help
Several expected to be displaced following Northwest DC fire

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

March 15, 2022, 7:53 PM

At least one person was expected to be taken to a hospital and many will likely be displaced following a fire Tuesday afternoon in Northwest D.C.

It happened in the 4500 block of 13th Street Northwest. D.C. Fire and EMS rescued one person who was expected to be taken to the hospital for observation, after what was described as a “labor-intensive operation” that required additional engines and one truck.

“We began to attack the fire, evacuate the building. We were able to knock down the initial fire but the fire had gotten into the partitions; it was spreading up the walls to the second floor,” D.C. Fire and EMS spokesman Vito Maggiolo said.

“We bought additional hose lines up to the second floor, exposed the fire in the walls by pulling ceilings and opening up the walls. And that fire has now been extinguished.”

Crews will be checking for hot spots, and there have been no reports of injuries so far.

WTOP’s Mike Murillo, who reported from Northwest D.C., contributed to this story.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

