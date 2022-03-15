At least one person was expected to be taken to a hospital and many will likely be displaced following a fire Tuesday afternoon in Northwest D.C.

It happened in the 4500 block of 13th Street Northwest. D.C. Fire and EMS rescued one person who was expected to be taken to the hospital for observation, after what was described as a “labor-intensive operation” that required additional engines and one truck.

“We began to attack the fire, evacuate the building. We were able to knock down the initial fire but the fire had gotten into the partitions; it was spreading up the walls to the second floor,” D.C. Fire and EMS spokesman Vito Maggiolo said.

“We bought additional hose lines up to the second floor, exposed the fire in the walls by pulling ceilings and opening up the walls. And that fire has now been extinguished.”

Update Working Fire 4500 block 13th St NW. Fire 1st floor 2 story apartment building with extension to 2nd floor. #DCsBravest aggressively attacking the fire and opening up walls to expose hidden fire. pic.twitter.com/IA2xY5hzyG — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 15, 2022

Crews will be checking for hot spots, and there have been no reports of injuries so far.

Below is the area where the fire happened.

WTOP’s Mike Murillo, who reported from Northwest D.C., contributed to this story.