RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | More US funding needed for Ukraine | New round of peace talks | Food shortages in Ukraine | How to help
Home » Washington, DC News » National Arboretum bald eagles…

National Arboretum bald eagles feed their newest eaglet

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com
Sarah Jacobs | sjacobs@wtop.com

March 29, 2022, 10:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

There is an eaglet in the nest of the National Arboretum’s resident bald eagles Mr. President and Lotus.

It’s welcome news for the D.C. power couple after the disappointing announcement over the weekend that their other chick died while hatching.

The new eaglet is called DC9, and it emerged from the egg Monday night, weighing in at a strapping 3.5 ounces, which is about the weight of 18 nickels. A bald eagle chick will typically gain 3.5 ounces per day in the first week.

Well-wishers took to Twitter to congratulate the couple on a healthy babe.

DC9, a nightclub in Northwest D.C., also got in on the excitement, offering discounts Monday night as its namesake was emerging from the egg.

Both parents are feeding DC9, with what appears to be fish. You can watch below, Lotus below try to put food in DC9’s beak, which does not seem to be an easy task.

You can see more of DC9 at Mr. President and Lotus’ Twitter account.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

White House proposes major pay raise for TSA screening workforce in 2023

White House looks to give USPS $5B to support election mail over next decade

Budget request pivots to build trust, recruit federal workers

White House 2023 budget request prioritizes more staff for CISA, funding for zero trust security measures

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up