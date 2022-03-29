National Arboretum bald eagles feed their newest eaglet

There is an eaglet in the nest of the National Arboretum's resident bald eagles Mr. President and Lotus.

There is an eaglet in the nest of the National Arboretum’s resident bald eagles Mr. President and Lotus.

It’s welcome news for the D.C. power couple after the disappointing announcement over the weekend that their other chick died while hatching.

The new eaglet is called DC9, and it emerged from the egg Monday night, weighing in at a strapping 3.5 ounces, which is about the weight of 18 nickels. A bald eagle chick will typically gain 3.5 ounces per day in the first week.

Well-wishers took to Twitter to congratulate the couple on a healthy babe.

DC9, a nightclub in Northwest D.C., also got in on the excitement, offering discounts Monday night as its namesake was emerging from the egg.

Both parents are feeding DC9, with what appears to be fish. You can watch below, Lotus below try to put food in DC9’s beak, which does not seem to be an easy task.

You can see more of DC9 at Mr. President and Lotus’ Twitter account.