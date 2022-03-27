Jet over to DC’s Air and Space Museum before it closes for renovations

Sunday is your last chance to go to The Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum for several months.

Sunday is your last chance to go to one of world’s most popular museums for several months. In D.C., the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum will be continuing a huge multiyear renovation.

When it opens back up in the fall of 2022, all 23 exhibitions will be radically transformed according to the Smithsonian. In addition to restoring objects that are already on display, the museum will add over 1,400 new artifacts to the space.

Visitors will see the new “Destination Moon” gallery which will include the Columbia command module from the Apollo 11 mission. It will be displayed alongside Neil Armstrong’s space suit as well as the Freedom 7 Mercury capsule from the first American in space, Alan Shepard’s mission.

The birth of flight is on display with a new exhibit dedicated to the Wright Brothers. The 1903 Wright Flyer, one of the most iconic Smithsonian artifacts, will remain and be the center piece for the exhibit.

Other exhibits will be dedicated to exploring the planets in our solar system, which includes Mars Rover test vehicles, and the America’s obsession with speed. While it didn’t fly, Mario Andretti’s Indy 500 winning race car that will be on display sure was fast.

The Smithsonian has raised nearly $250 million to complete the seven year renovation.

More exhibitions, including an in depth look at the planes of World War II, will open in 2025.

The Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Virginia will remain open.