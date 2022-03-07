Georgetown robbery leads to police chase and crash on GW Parkway

Two people are in custody after a robbery in D.C.'s Georgetown neighborhood led to a police chase and crash on the George Washington Parkway on Monday afternoon, police said.

The robbery happened just before 3 p.m. near the corner of N Street and Wisconsin Avenue Northwest.

A police chase ensued on the northbound side of the GW Parkway, and the suspect’s car overturned at Spout Run.

The Spout Run Parkway was closed to westbound traffic for several hours but reopened Monday evening.

WTOP’s Dave Dildine contributed to this report.