Georgetown robbery leads to police chase and crash on GW Parkway

Dimitri Sotis | dsotis@wtop.com

March 7, 2022, 6:17 PM

Two people are in custody after a robbery in D.C.’s Georgetown neighborhood led to a police chase and crash on the George Washington Parkway on Monday afternoon, police said.

The robbery happened just before 3 p.m. near the corner of N Street and Wisconsin Avenue Northwest.

A police chase ensued on the northbound side of the GW Parkway, and the suspect’s car overturned at Spout Run.

The Spout Run Parkway was closed to westbound traffic for several hours but reopened Monday evening.

Below is a map of where the robbery occurred.

WTOP’s Dave Dildine contributed to this report.

Dimitri Sotis

As WTOP's Evening Anchor, Dimitri Sotis is honored to serve as the voice that helps overnight workers wake up - and catch up on what has happened throughout the day.  Dimitri works to bring you news and information on every platform and loves doing it.

