RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia continues assault on Mariupol | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | Europe wonders about next target | How to support Ukraine
Home » Washington, DC News » Former DC news anchor…

Former DC news anchor Renee Poussaint dies at 77

Carrie Shokraei | cshokraei@wtop.com

March 9, 2022, 9:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

One of the D.C. area’s pioneering news women has died. Renee Poussaint died Saturday at the age of 77.

No cause was given.

Poussaint was the co-anchor of the 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts at Channel 7/WJLA for more than a decade, starting in 1978.

She began her career in broadcasting in 1970 working in Chicago.

Poussaint was a fill-in for Peter Jennings on ABC World News Tonight.

She also worked as a correspondent for CBS and ABC, winning three Emmy awards for her work.

In recent years, Poussaint was an adjunct lecturer at the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland.

Carrie Shokraei

Carrie is a writer and reporter for WTOP. She’s been in the news business for more than 20 years, starting out her career in small market TV as a reporter and anchor.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

VA plan to rethink real-estate footprint calls for closing some medical facilities, building others

Air Force weeding out policies prohibitive to women

USPS reform bill offering 'much-needed reset' on its finances passes Senate

House passes $1.5T omnibus spending deal seeking state of the federal workforce updates

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up