Deadly crash closes Suitland Parkway in DC for hours

U.S. Park Police are investigating a deadly crash that closed the Suitland Parkway near Southeast D.C. early Sunday morning

U.S. Park Police are investigating a deadly crash that closed the Suitland Parkway near Southeast D.C. early Sunday morning.

The crash happened sometime before 2 a.m. and shut down the parkway in both directions until around 7:45 a.m. Police didn’t identify the victim.

Additional details such as how many people were involved in the crash or what caused the crash were not given by police.

Traffic alert: USPP officers are currently on the scene of a fatal car crash on the Suitland Parkway in the area of Southern Avenue. Eastbound traffic is diverted to Alabama Avenue. Westbound traffic is diverted to Naylor Road. — USPPNEWS (@usparkpolicepio) March 13, 2022

WTOP Traffic reported the Suitland Parkway was still closed between Naylor Road and Stanton Road for over 5 hours Sunday morning.

U.S. Park Police said Eastbound traffic is diverted to Alabama Avenue. Westbound traffic is diverted to Naylor Road.

Below is the area where the crash happened:

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

WTOP’s Jessica Kronzer contributed to this report.