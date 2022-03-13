Deadly crash closes Suitland Parkway in DC for hours

U.S. Park Police are investigating a deadly crash that closed the Suitland Parkway near Southeast D.C. early Sunday morning.
The crash happened sometime before 2 a.m. and shut down the parkway in both directions until around 7:45 a.m. Police didn’t identify the victim.
Additional details such as how many people were involved in the crash or what caused the crash were not given by police.
Traffic alert: USPP officers are currently on the scene of a fatal car crash on the Suitland Parkway in the area of Southern Avenue. Eastbound traffic is diverted to Alabama Avenue. Westbound traffic is diverted to Naylor Road.
WTOP Traffic reported the Suitland Parkway was still closed between Naylor Road and Stanton Road for over 5 hours Sunday morning.
U.S. Park Police said Eastbound traffic is diverted to Alabama Avenue. Westbound traffic is diverted to Naylor Road.
Below is the area where the crash happened:
This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.
