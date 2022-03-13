RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, kills 35 | Tank, sniper fire in Mariupol | Ukrainian Olympian joins fight | How to help
Home » Washington, DC News » Deadly crash closes Suitland…

Deadly crash closes Suitland Parkway in DC for hours

Andrew Alsbrooks | aalsbrooks@wtop.com

March 13, 2022, 8:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

U.S. Park Police are investigating a deadly crash that closed the Suitland Parkway near Southeast D.C. early Sunday morning.

The crash happened sometime before 2 a.m. and shut down the parkway in both directions until around 7:45 a.m. Police didn’t identify the victim.

Additional details such as how many people were involved in the crash or what caused the crash were not given by police.

WTOP Traffic reported the Suitland Parkway was still closed between Naylor Road and Stanton Road for over 5 hours Sunday morning.

U.S. Park Police said Eastbound traffic is diverted to Alabama Avenue. Westbound traffic is diverted to Naylor Road.

Below is the area where the crash happened:

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

WTOP’s Jessica Kronzer contributed to this report.

Andrew Alsbrooks

Andrew Alsbrooks is an Associate Producer at WTOP. Prior to joining WTOP, Andrew worked for NBC Washington and he currently works at NBC Sports Washington from time to time. Finding the “why” in every story is what drives him to put his best foot forward on any topic that faces him.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Omnibus spending bill sets higher maximum salaries for some VA health care workers

Senate passes 2022 federal spending bill, sends to Biden's desk

USPS reform bill offering 'much-needed reset' on its finances passes Senate

VA plan to rethink real-estate footprint calls for closing some medical facilities, building others

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up