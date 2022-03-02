DC’s Sign of the Whale bar damaged in fire

Sign of the Whale, on M Street south of Dupont Circle, caught fire at about 5 p.m. Wednesday, D.C. Fire and EMS said.
A well-known bar in Northwest D.C. caught fire Wednesday afternoon.
Sign of the Whale, on M Street south of Dupont Circle, caught fire at about 5 p.m., according to D.C. Fire and EMS.
Most of the fire is out, the department said, and there were no reported injuries, but the bar suffered considerable damage.
The fire didn’t spread to the neighboring buildings, fire officials said.
Below is the area where it happened.
