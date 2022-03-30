RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia shelling where it vowed to cut back | 4M leave Ukraine | Poland to end Russian oil imports | How to help
Home » Washington, DC News » DC women's teams band…

DC women’s teams band together to boost sports for girls

Dick Uliano | duliano@wtop.com

March 30, 2022, 10:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A new campaign has been launched to encourage more girls in the D.C. area to participate in sports, and the first step is to help girls in underserved communities get what they need to play the game.

The Washington Mystics, Washington Spirit, the women’s professional football team D.C. Divas and the pro Frisbee team D.C. Shadow are banding together to form the Washington Coalition of Women’s Professional Sports.

“It’s important to put a spotlight on women in sport, and it’s important to keep on speaking up for equality,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser at the formal kickoff of the coalition at Audi Field Wednesday night, where the Spirit battled the North Carolina Courage to a 2-2 draw in the NWSL Challenge Cup.

The kickoff for a new coalition to encourage more girls in sports takes place at Audi Field in D.C. (WTOP/Dick Uliano)

The coalition plans to offer support for all women’s sports programs and to champion girls’ participation in sports.

“By the age of 14, girls are dropping out of sport at a rate six times greater than boys … when girls drop out of sports, they’re missing out on the health benefits both physical and mental, but they’re also really missing out on some of the life lessons that we gain through sports, things like teamwork and goal-setting,” Alycen McAuley, Washington Mystics senior vice president, said.

For its first initiative, the coalition is partnering with area nonprofit Leveling the Play Field, which collects and redistributes used and new sports equipment in underserved communities. The first effort is to provide the nonprofit with 5,000 sports bras.

“This sports bra collecting drive — it’s not a minor thing. I can tell you that coaches, athletic directors, people who work within the sports community — this is one of the most in-demand items that we hear about, season after season,” said Kaitlin Brennan, director of operations for Leveling the Playing Field.

Dick Uliano

Whether anchoring the news inside the Glass-Enclosed Nerve Center or reporting from the scene in Maryland, Virginia or the District, Dick Uliano is always looking for the stories that really impact people's lives.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Coast Guard sees 5% funding boost in 2023, focuses on readiness

Diversity goals a key priority under OPM's fiscal 2022-2026 strategic plan

Commerce, HUD detail office reentry plans as lawmakers urge faster return to in-person work

Budget request pivots to build trust, recruit federal workers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up