DC-area women’s sports teams form coalition aimed at ‘service-focused’ collaboration

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

March 25, 2022, 11:34 PM

Women’s sports teams in the D.C. area have formed a coalition aimed at connecting and supporting each other.

The Washington Coalition of Professional Sports was formed in association with Level the Playing Field. Its mission to connect the region’s women’s professional sports teams will be done through “service-focused collaboration,” according to a Washington Mystics news release.

In addition to the Mystics, the group includes the Washington Spirit, DC Divas (football) and DC Shadow (ultimate Frisbee).

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said the city looks forward to celebrating the coalition.

“We know that when women lead, our communities succeed. And when women come together to lead, we become a powerful driving force for impact, equity, and access.”

The new coalition also hopes to kick off the next 50 years of Title IX with the goal of “creating a prosperous future for women’s sports.”

In its first initiative, the coalition will partner with Level the Playing Field to collect new sports bras for local girls in need. The goal is to get 5,000 donated bras.

“On behalf of the entire Leveling the Playing Field team, we are beyond thrilled to play a role in building this coalition of phenomenal women’s professional sports teams here in the DMV region,” Director of Operations Kaitlin Brennan said in a statement. Level the Playing Field’s mission to is redistribute equipment and expand access and equity in youth sports and recreation programs.

